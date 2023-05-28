Live at Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, USA: Obituary

LIVE: Obituary at Mercury Ballroom, Louisville, United States

On a chilly evening in Louisville, Kentucky, metalheads from all over the city gathered at the Mercury Ballroom to witness one of the biggest death metal bands of all time – Obituary. The Florida-based band is known for their guttural vocals, heavy riffs, and thunderous drumming, and they did not disappoint the fans who had come to see them.

The Opening Acts

The night started off with two opening acts – False Prophet and Dust Bolt. False Prophet, a local thrash metal band, set the tone for the evening with their fast-paced, aggressive riffs and powerful vocals. They were followed by Dust Bolt, a German thrash metal band that had the crowd headbanging to their music. Both bands did an excellent job of warming up the crowd for the main event.

The Main Event

As soon as Obituary took the stage, the crowd erupted in cheers. The band started off with ‘Stinkupuss’, a classic song from their debut album, ‘Slowly We Rot’. The energy in the room was palpable as the band launched into their set, playing hits like ‘Chopped in Half’, ‘Turned Inside Out’, and ‘Slowly We Rot’.

John Tardy’s vocals were as powerful as ever, and the guitar work by Trevor Peres and Ken Andrews was flawless. The band was tight and played with a ferocity that is rarely seen in live performances.

The Crowd’s Reaction

The crowd was in a frenzy throughout the entire set, with mosh pits forming and fans screaming along to every song. The energy in the room was electric, and it was clear that the band was feeding off of it. At one point, John Tardy even commented on how great the crowd was.

The Encore

After playing for over an hour, the band left the stage, but the crowd was not ready for the night to end. They chanted “Obituary, Obituary” until the band came back on stage for an encore. They played ‘The End Complete’ and ‘Don’t Care’, leaving the crowd satisfied and exhausted.

The Verdict

Overall, Obituary’s performance at the Mercury Ballroom was nothing short of amazing. The band’s energy and musicianship were top-notch, and the crowd was one of the best I’ve ever seen at a metal show. If you’re a fan of death metal and have the chance to see Obituary live, don’t hesitate – go see them. You won’t regret it.

