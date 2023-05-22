Live at the Nile Theater: Obituary’s Performance on May 20th, 2023, Cut in Half

Chopped in Half: Remembering Their Final Performance at the Nile Theater

On May 20th, 2023, the brutal death metal band Chopped in Half performed their final show at the legendary Nile Theater in Mesa, Arizona. The band had been active for over a decade and had developed a devoted following in the underground metal scene. Their unique blend of death metal and grindcore had earned them critical acclaim and a reputation for delivering intense and unforgettable live performances.

Their Legacy

Chopped in Half was formed in 2012 by guitarist and vocalist Mike Davis and drummer John Smith. Over the years, the band went through several lineup changes, but Davis and Smith remained the core members. They released three full-length albums and several EPs, each one more brutal and uncompromising than the last. Their music was characterized by lightning-fast riffs, guttural vocals, and crushing blast beats. They were unapologetically heavy and never strayed from their roots in extreme metal.

The Final Show

The Nile Theater was packed with fans eager to witness Chopped in Half’s final performance. The band took the stage to thunderous applause and launched into their set with ferocious energy. They played a mix of old and new songs, including fan favorites like “Butchered Alive” and “Mutilation Mania.” The mosh pit was a blur of flailing limbs and swirling bodies as the crowd surrendered themselves to the music.

As the show went on, it became clear that this was a special moment for both the band and their fans. Chopped in Half gave everything they had, pouring their hearts and souls into each song. The audience responded in kind, screaming along with every lyric and cheering after each song. It was a celebration of everything that made Chopped in Half such a beloved band.

The End of an Era

After an hour-long set that left the audience exhausted and exhilarated, Chopped in Half played their final song. Davis and Smith shared a moment on stage, embracing each other as the crowd roared. It was a bittersweet moment, as everyone knew that this was the end of an era. Chopped in Half would never play again.

But their legacy will live on. The band’s music has inspired countless musicians and fans, and their impact on the metal scene cannot be overstated. Chopped in Half may be gone, but they will never be forgotten.

Death Metal Band Obituary Live Performance at the Nile Theater May 20th, 2023 Concert Event Obituary’s Chopped in Half Song Obituary’s Discography and Music Career