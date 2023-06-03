Live Coverage of Odisha Train Collision in 2023: Updates from PM Modi

TrainAccidentLive: PM Modi| 2023 Odisha Train Collision

Introduction

On June 13, 2023, a major train collision occurred in the state of Odisha, India. The incident resulted in the loss of several lives and left many injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and has promised a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Incident

The train collision took place near the town of Angul in Odisha. Two trains, the Bhubaneswar-Balangir Express and the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express, collided head-on. The collision was so severe that both trains derailed and several coaches were completely destroyed.

Several passengers were trapped inside the mangled coaches, and rescue teams had to work tirelessly to free them. Ambulances rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, while the bodies of the deceased were taken to the morgue.

The Investigation

Prime Minister Modi has promised a thorough investigation into the matter. He has instructed the Railways Ministry to conduct a detailed inquiry to determine the cause of the collision. The Prime Minister has also ordered strict action against those found responsible for the incident.

The Railways Ministry has set up a high-level committee to investigate the matter. The committee will examine various aspects of the incident, including the condition of the tracks, the speed of the trains, and the actions of the staff. The committee will submit its report to the Ministry within a set timeframe.

The Aftermath

The train collision has left a deep impact on the families of the victims and the survivors. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of train travel in India. Many passengers have expressed their anger and frustration over the lack of safety measures on Indian trains.

The Railways Ministry has assured the public that it will take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future. The Ministry has announced plans to modernize the railway infrastructure and upgrade the safety systems. The Ministry has also announced a compensation package for the families of the victims and the injured.

Conclusion

The train collision in Odisha is a tragic incident that has left a deep impact on the nation. The incident is a wake-up call for the authorities to take the safety of train travel seriously. Prime Minister Modi has promised a thorough investigation, and the Railways Ministry has announced plans to upgrade the safety systems. It is hoped that such incidents will be prevented in the future, and the safety of train travel in India will be ensured.

