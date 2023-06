CM Bhagwant Mann Punjab Assembly Session Live | Gurbani Telecast Controversy | 20 June 23 | Bolly Fry

Bhagwant Mann Punjab Assembly Session Gurbani Telecast Controversy 20 June 23 Bolly Fry

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



The live session of the Punjab Assembly featuring CM Bhagwant Mann has caused controversy due to the telecast of Gurbani on television. Many Sikh groups have criticized the telecast, stating that it goes against the sanctity of the religion. The issue has become a topic of discussion on social media and news outlets. Stay tuned to Bolly Fry for updates on this developing story.