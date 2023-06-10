





Actor Mike Batayeh’s Live Funeral

We gather here today to mourn the loss of a talented actor, Mike Batayeh. He passed away suddenly on July 31, 2021, leaving his fans and loved ones devastated.

Mike Batayeh was known for his exceptional acting skills and his ability to bring his characters to life. He starred in many TV shows and movies, including “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul,” and “The Inspectors.”

As we say goodbye to Mike Batayeh, let us remember the joy and entertainment he brought into our lives. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Rest in peace, Mike Batayeh.





