Live-in Partner Detained for Allegedly Murdering Saraswati Vaidya in Mumbai

Manoj Shahane victim name : Mumbai woman’s live-in partner detained for her murder

The author of the article is CNBCTV18.com and the article was published on June 8, 2023, at 11:10:03 AM IST. The live-in partner of the victim, Saraswati Vaidya, was detained on Wednesday evening for allegedly murdering her. The victim’s mutilated body was discovered by the police in an apartment in the Mira Road area of Mumbai. The accused, Manoj Shahane, attempted to dismember the body. The police suspect him to be the perpetrator and have taken him into custody. This case bears resemblance to the Shraddha Walker murder case in Delhi a few months ago. A “Continue Reading” button is available for further details.

Read Full story : Mutilated Body Of Woman Found In Mumbai Apartment, Live-In Partner Detained /

News Source : https://www.cnbctv18.com

Mumbai murder investigation Live-in partner arrested Crime scene analysis Homicide detectives on the case Mumbai police investigation