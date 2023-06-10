“Live Killers Episode 11: Obituary Rocks with Old-School Death Metal”





Live Killers Ep:11

Obituary: Dead (Old-School Death Metal)

On this episode of Live Killers, we pay tribute to one of the pioneers of old-school death metal – Obituary. The band formed in 1984 in Florida and quickly gained a following for their brutal and raw sound. Their debut album, “Slowly We Rot”, released in 1989, is now considered a classic in the death metal genre.

Over the years, Obituary has continued to release albums and tour, cementing their status as one of the most influential and respected bands in the genre. Their latest album, “Obituary”, was released in 2017 to critical acclaim.

Unfortunately, on this episode of Live Killers, we must also pay our respects to the band’s former bassist, Frank Watkins, who passed away in 2015. He was an integral part of Obituary’s sound and legacy, and his contributions will never be forgotten.

Join us as we celebrate the life and music of Obituary, and pay tribute to Frank Watkins.





Live Killers Ep:11 review Obituary Dead album Old-school death metal bands Live concert recordings Death metal music scene history