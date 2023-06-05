Obituary Rewrite – “Barely Alive” Live at Milwaukee Metal Fest, 2023

The metal community mourns the loss of “Barely Alive”, who gave their final performance at the Milwaukee Metal Fest in 2023. Despite their name, the band brought an intense energy to the stage, captivating fans with their brutal riffs and raw vocals.

Formed in 2015, “Barely Alive” quickly gained a following in the underground metal scene with their debut album “The Beginning of the End”. Over the years, they continued to push boundaries and challenge expectations with their music, earning a reputation as one of the most dynamic and exciting live acts in the genre.

Their performance at the Milwaukee Metal Fest was a fitting send-off for a band who had given so much to the metal community. Fans moshed and headbanged in appreciation as “Barely Alive” delivered a blistering set that showcased their talent and passion.

Though their time on this earth may be over, the legacy of “Barely Alive” lives on through their music. They will always be remembered as a band that pushed the limits and inspired others to do the same. Rest in power, “Barely Alive”.

