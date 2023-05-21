Live Performance of “Get Dead” at Poble Espanyol, Barcelona, Spain in 2023

Get Dead – LIVE at Poble Espanyol, Barcelona, Spain 2023

Get Dead, the punk rock band from San Francisco, California, gave an electrifying performance at Poble Espanyol in Barcelona, Spain on May 10th, 2023. The band, known for their high-energy live shows, did not disappoint as they delivered an unforgettable performance that left the audience wanting more.

The Venue

Poble Espanyol, a cultural center that showcases the best of Spanish art and culture, was the perfect venue for Get Dead’s performance. The open-air stage, surrounded by beautifully crafted buildings, provided an intimate setting for the band to connect with their fans.

The Setlist

Get Dead’s setlist included some of their most popular songs such as “Dying is Thirsty Work,” “Welcome to Hell,” and “Bartender.” The audience sang along to every word, and the energy in the crowd was palpable.

The Performance

Get Dead’s performance was nothing short of spectacular. The band’s lead singer, Sam King, had the audience in the palm of his hand as he belted out the band’s lyrics with passion and intensity. Guitarist Mike McGuire and bassist Tim Mehew provided the perfect accompaniment to King’s powerful vocals, while drummer Scott Powell kept the beat with precision and energy.

The band’s chemistry was evident as they played off each other’s energy and engaged with the audience throughout the performance. They even invited a few lucky fans on stage to sing along with them.

The Atmosphere

The atmosphere at Poble Espanyol was electric. The crowd was a mix of die-hard Get Dead fans and curious onlookers who were drawn in by the band’s high-energy performance. The audience’s energy fed off the band’s, creating a symbiotic relationship that made the night truly unforgettable.

The Verdict

Get Dead’s performance at Poble Espanyol was one for the books. The band’s energy, passion, and chemistry were on full display, and the audience responded in kind. It was a night that will be remembered by all who were lucky enough to be in attendance.

If you ever have the chance to see Get Dead live, don’t pass it up. Their live shows are a one-of-a-kind experience that will leave you wanting more.

