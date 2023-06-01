Live Performance of Obituary at the 1998 No Mercy Death ‘N’ Black Festival on German VIVA TV

Obituary’s Live Performance at the 1998 No Mercy Death’N’Black Festival

On November 22, 1998, death metal legends Obituary took the stage at the No Mercy Death’N’Black festival in Germany to deliver a crushing performance that left the audience in awe. The festival, which was broadcast live on German television channel VIVA, featured some of the most prominent names in extreme metal, but it was Obituary who stole the show with their tight, brutal set.

Opening with ‘Redneck Stomp’

Obituary opened their set with their classic track ‘Redneck Stomp,’ which immediately got the crowd fired up. The band’s trademark sound, characterized by John Tardy’s guttural growls and the crushing riffs of guitarists Allen West and Trevor Peres, was on full display as they tore through the song with precision and intensity.

‘Chopped in Half’ and ‘Slowly We Rot’

Obituary continued to deliver one crushing track after another, including fan favorites like ‘Chopped in Half’ and ‘Slowly We Rot.’ The audience was completely immersed in the band’s performance, headbanging and moshing along to every song.

‘Back from the Dead’ and ‘Internal Bleeding’

The band also played tracks from their then-recently released album, ‘Back from the Dead,’ including the title track and ‘Internal Bleeding.’ These songs showcased the band’s continued evolution while staying true to their signature sound.

‘Cause of Death’

One of the highlights of the set was when Obituary played the title track from their seminal album ‘Cause of Death.’ The audience went wild as the band blasted through the song’s pummeling riffs and Tardy’s haunting vocals.

Closing the Show with ‘Dead Silence’

Obituary closed their set with ‘Dead Silence,’ leaving the audience wanting more. The band’s performance was a testament to their status as one of the most influential and important bands in death metal history.

In Conclusion

Obituary’s live performance at the 1998 No Mercy Death’N’Black festival was a masterclass in death metal. The band’s tight musicianship and intense energy left a lasting impression on the audience, cementing their legacy as one of the genre’s most important acts.

