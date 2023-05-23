Live Performance of Obituary at the Granada Theater in Dallas

LIVE: Obituary at Granada Theater, Dallas

Last night, the legendary death metal band Obituary took the stage at the Granada Theater in Dallas, Texas. Fans from all over the state came to witness the band’s high energy performance, and they were not disappointed.

The Band’s Legacy

Obituary has been making music for over three decades, and they have become one of the most influential bands in the death metal genre. The band formed in 1984 in Tampa, Florida, and quickly gained a following with their heavy riffs and aggressive vocals. Their debut album, “Slowly We Rot,” was released in 1989 and is now considered a classic in the genre.

The Performance

From the moment the band took the stage, the crowd was electrified. Obituary opened with “Redneck Stomp,” a classic track from their 1992 album “The End Complete.” The band’s signature sound was on full display, with John Tardy’s guttural vocals and the crushing riffs of guitarists Trevor Peres and Kenny Andrews.

The band played a mix of old and new material, including tracks from their latest album, “Obituary.” Fans were particularly excited to hear “Chopped in Half,” a classic track from their 1990 album “Cause of Death.” The band closed their set with “Slowly We Rot,” the title track from their debut album.

The Fans

The audience at the Granada Theater was a mix of longtime fans and younger metalheads who were just discovering the band. Fans were moshing and headbanging throughout the entire show, and the energy in the room was palpable.

After the show, fans gathered outside the theater to meet the band and get autographs. John Tardy and the rest of the band were gracious with their fans, taking time to chat and take photos with everyone who approached them.

The Future

Obituary shows no signs of slowing down. The band has a busy touring schedule for the rest of the year, with shows all over the United States and Europe. Fans who missed last night’s show in Dallas will have plenty of opportunities to catch the band live in the coming months.

Overall, Obituary’s performance at the Granada Theater was a testament to the band’s enduring legacy. With their crushing riffs and intense live shows, the band continues to inspire a new generation of metalheads.

