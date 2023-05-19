Live Performance of Obituary’s Redneck Stomp in Berkeley, CA on May 18, 2022

Obituary Redneck Stomp live in Berkeley, Ca 05/18/22

The Venue

The show was held at the UC Theatre in Berkeley, California. The UC Theatre is a historic venue that has been around since 1917. The venue has hosted countless shows over the years, and it was the perfect location for Obituary’s Redneck Stomp tour.

The Opening Acts

The show started off with two opening acts, Death Angel and Exodus. Both bands got the crowd pumped up and ready for Obituary. Death Angel played a mix of old and new songs, and their energy on stage was infectious. Exodus, on the other hand, played a set full of classic thrash songs that had the crowd moshing and headbanging.

Obituary Takes the Stage

As soon as Obituary took the stage, the crowd erupted into cheers and applause. The band wasted no time and launched right into their opening song, “Redneck Stomp.” The sound was loud and heavy, and the crowd was loving every minute of it.

The band played a mix of old and new songs, and the crowd was singing along to every word. Songs like “Chopped in Half,” “Slowly We Rot,” and “Internal Bleeding” had the crowd moshing and headbanging.

The Band’s Performance

Obituary’s performance was nothing short of amazing. The band has been around for over 30 years, and it showed in their stage presence and musicianship. The band members were all in sync, and their energy on stage was palpable.

John Tardy’s vocals were powerful and raw, and he had the crowd in the palm of his hand. The guitar work of Trevor Peres and Kenny Andrews was flawless, and the rhythm section of Terry Butler and Donald Tardy was tight and precise.

The band’s stage setup was simple but effective. The backdrop featured the cover of their latest album, and the lighting was minimal but effective. The focus was on the music, and the band delivered in spades.

The Crowd

The crowd at the UC Theatre was a mix of old-school metalheads and younger fans. The energy in the room was electric, and everyone was there to have a good time. The mosh pit was intense, but everyone was respectful and looked out for each other.

The Encore

After playing an hour-long set, Obituary left the stage to thunderous applause. The crowd wasn’t ready for the show to end, and they chanted “One More Song!” until the band came back out for an encore.

The band played two more songs, “Don’t Care” and “The End Complete,” before finally saying goodnight to the crowd. The crowd cheered and applauded as the band left the stage, and everyone left the UC Theatre with smiles on their faces.

Conclusion

Obituary’s Redneck Stomp tour was a huge success, and their show in Berkeley was a highlight of the tour. The band’s performance was flawless, and the crowd was enthusiastic and respectful. The UC Theatre was the perfect venue for the show, and everyone in attendance had a great time. Obituary proved once again why they are one of the greatest death metal bands of all time.

