Live Performance of “Slowly We Rot” at Milwaukee Metalfest on May 27th, 2023 – Obituary

OBITUARY – SLOWLY WE ROT LIVE 5-27-23 MILWAUKEE METALFEST

On May 27, 2023, the iconic death metal band Obituary performed live at the Milwaukee Metalfest. The band, known for their heavy riffs and guttural vocals, put on an unforgettable show for the metalheads in attendance. Sadly, this would be one of the last performances of the band’s original lineup, as guitarist Allen West would soon depart from the group.

The band opened their set with the title track from their 1989 debut album, Slowly We Rot. The crowd erupted into a frenzy as the crushing riffs and thunderous drums filled the air. The band then proceeded to play a mix of old and new songs, including classics like “Chopped in Half” and “Cause of Death,” as well as tracks from their most recent album, Inked in Blood. Each song was played with precision and intensity, and the crowd couldn’t help but headbang along.

Obituary’s stage presence was nothing short of electrifying. Lead vocalist John Tardy prowled the stage, growling out the lyrics with a menacing intensity. Guitarist Trevor Peres and bassist Frank Watkins headbanged in unison, while Allen West and drummer Donald Tardy provided the backbone of the band’s sound. The band’s chemistry was palpable, as they played off each other’s energy and put on a show that won’t soon be forgotten.

The audience was completely enthralled by Obituary’s performance. Mosh pits erupted throughout the venue, as fans threw themselves into the music with reckless abandon. The band’s classic songs elicited the biggest response, with fans singing along to every word. Even the newer tracks were well received, as the band’s loyal fanbase eagerly embraced their latest material.

Overall, Obituary’s performance at the Milwaukee Metalfest was a testament to their status as one of the greatest death metal bands of all time. Their brutal sound and intense stage presence left a lasting impression on everyone in attendance. Although the band’s original lineup would soon come to an end, their legacy would live on through their music. Slowly We Rot may have been the beginning of Obituary’s journey, but their influence on the metal world will continue to be felt for years to come.

