It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Visions In My Head Live. The band, formed in 2005, was known for their unique blend of alternative rock and experimental soundscapes. Visions In My Head Live released two studio albums and toured extensively throughout their career, captivating audiences with their captivating live performances. The band's frontman, John Smith, was a masterful lyricist and vocalist, known for his ability to convey raw emotion through his music. Guitarist Sarah Johnson brought a unique flair to the band's sound with her intricate guitar work, while bassist Tom Davis and drummer Mike Thompson provided a solid rhythm section. Visions In My Head Live will be deeply missed by their fans and the music community. Their legacy will live on through their music and the memories they created for so many. Rest in peace, Visions In My Head Live.





