Live & Rotting HD: Slowly We Rot – An Obituary

Obituary: Slowly We Rot – Live & Rotting (HD)

Introduction

The death metal community is mourning the loss of one of its pioneers as Obituary’s “Slowly We Rot – Live & Rotting (HD)” marks the end of an era. The band’s live performance captured on this record will forever be remembered as a testament to their legacy in the genre.

The Band’s History

Obituary was formed in 1984 in Tampa, Florida. The band was one of the key contributors to the development of death metal, along with their contemporaries Death, Morbid Angel, and Cannibal Corpse. They released their debut album “Slowly We Rot” in 1989, which is now considered a classic in the genre. The band has released 10 studio albums, with their latest being “Obituary” in 2017.

The Live Performance

“Slowly We Rot – Live & Rotting (HD)” was recorded in 2009 at the legendary Stodoła club in Warsaw, Poland. The band’s performance was nothing short of electrifying, with John Tardy’s vocals and Trevor Peres’ guitar riffs being particularly outstanding. The setlist included classic tracks such as “Chopped in Half,” “Turned Inside Out,” and “Slowly We Rot.”

The Legacy

Obituary’s influence on death metal cannot be overstated. Their music has inspired countless bands in the genre, and their contribution to the development of death metal is immeasurable. The band’s sound was characterized by John Tardy’s distinctive guttural vocals, Trevor Peres’ unique guitar style, and the rhythm section’s tight and heavy playing.

The End of an Era

“Slowly We Rot – Live & Rotting (HD)” marks the end of an era for Obituary. The band has announced that they will be retiring from touring, and this live performance will be their last. The death metal community will never forget Obituary’s contribution to the genre, and their music will continue to inspire new generations of death metal bands.

Conclusion

Obituary’s “Slowly We Rot – Live & Rotting (HD)” is a fitting tribute to the band’s legacy in death metal. The live performance captured on this record is a testament to their influence in the genre, and will forever be remembered by their fans. Although the band may be retiring from touring, their music will continue to live on and inspire new generations of death metal fans for years to come.

