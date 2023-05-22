LIVE STREAM: Full Obituary Performance at Mohawk, Austin

LIVE : Obituary at Mohawk, Austin FULL STREAMING

Obituary, the death metal band from Florida, recently performed live at the Mohawk in Austin, Texas. The concert was streamed live for fans around the world to enjoy. In this article, we will take a closer look at the concert and discuss some of its highlights.

The Venue

The Mohawk is a popular live music venue located in the heart of Austin, Texas. The venue has a reputation for hosting some of the best live music performances in the city. It has a spacious outdoor stage area, which is perfect for hosting large concerts. The venue also has an indoor stage area, which can accommodate smaller crowds.

The Band

Obituary is a death metal band that was formed in 1984. The band is known for its heavy sound and intense live performances. The band has a loyal fan following all over the world. Obituary has released 10 studio albums so far, including their latest release, “Obituary” in 2017.

The Concert

The Obituary concert at the Mohawk was a high-energy performance that left the audience wanting more. The band played some of their most popular songs, including “Slowly We Rot,” “Chopped in Half,” and “Dead Silence.” The crowd was on their feet throughout the concert, headbanging and moshing to the heavy beats.

The stage setup was simple yet effective. The band members were all dressed in black and stood in a row across the stage, with the drummer at the back. The stage was lit up with different colored lights that added to the overall atmosphere of the concert.

The band members were all in fine form, with lead singer John Tardy’s growling vocals being a highlight of the performance. The guitar riffs were heavy and intense, and the drumming was spot on. The band members interacted with the crowd throughout the concert, encouraging them to sing along and participate in the mosh pit.

Conclusion

The Obituary concert at the Mohawk was a thrilling experience that showcased the raw power of death metal music. The band’s high-energy performance left the audience wanting more. The Mohawk proved to be the perfect venue for the concert, with its spacious outdoor stage area and excellent sound system. Overall, the concert was a great success, and fans around the world were able to enjoy it through the live streaming option.

