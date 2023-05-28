LIVE STREAM: Full Performance of Obituary at Mercury Ballroom in Louisville

Introduction

On November 6th, 2021, the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, Kentucky, hosted the much-awaited Obituary concert. Fans of the legendary death metal band from Florida, USA, were eagerly waiting for the opportunity to witness their favorite group live in action. The concert was a sold-out event, and those who could not attend it in person had the opportunity to watch the full streaming of the concert. In this article, we will delve into the mesmerizing experience that was the Obituary concert at Mercury Ballroom, Louisville, and how the band proved that they are still at the top of their game.

Opening Act

The concert started with the opening act of the night, a local band called Cryptic Hymn. They set the tone for the night with their high-energy performance and heavy riffs. The crowd was already starting to warm up, and the anticipation for Obituary’s performance was palpable.

Obituary Takes the Stage

Finally, the moment that everyone was waiting for arrived. Obituary took the stage and immediately launched into their classic hit, “Internal Bleeding.” The crowd erupted into a frenzy, and the mosh pits started forming. The band was in top form, and their performance was flawless. They played a mix of their classic hits and new songs from their latest album, “Obituary,” released in 2017.

One of the highlights of the night was their performance of “Slowly We Rot.” The song is considered a death metal classic and was released in 1989 on their debut album of the same name. The crowd sang along with every word, and the energy in the room was electric.

Obituary’s stage presence was impressive, and they engaged with the crowd throughout the concert. Lead singer John Tardy’s growls and screams were as impressive as ever, and the rest of the band’s musicianship was top-notch.

Conclusion

The Obituary concert at Mercury Ballroom, Louisville, was a night to remember. The band proved that they are still one of the best death metal bands in the world and that their music will continue to inspire generations of metalheads. The energy of the crowd and the band’s performance was captured perfectly in the full streaming of the concert. It was an unforgettable experience for those who attended it in person and an excellent opportunity for those who could not attend to witness the magic of Obituary.

