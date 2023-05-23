Live Stream: Obituary Performance at White Oak Music Hall’s Downstairs Venue in Houston, USA

LIVE : Obituary at Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, Houston, United States (US)

On a chilly Friday night, metalheads from all over Houston gathered at the Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall to witness the legendary death metal band, Obituary. The band, formed in 1984, is known for their signature sound that has influenced countless metal bands in the scene. Their Houston show was part of their “Slowly We Rot” tour, where they played their iconic 1989 album in its entirety.

The Venue

The Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall is a perfect venue for metal shows. The dimly lit space with brick walls and exposed pipes gives off an underground vibe that’s perfect for the genre. The room is spacious but intimate, with a stage that’s just the right size for a band like Obituary. The sound quality is top-notch, with every instrument and vocal perfectly balanced.

The Opener

The show started with a local band called Desecrate the Faith. The four-piece death metal band got the crowd pumped with their brutal sound and energetic performance. Their set was a perfect warm-up for the headliners and got the mosh pit going early.

The Main Event

When Obituary took the stage, the crowd went wild. The band kicked off with “Internal Bleeding,” the opening track from “Slowly We Rot.” The energy in the room was electric as the band played through the album, with songs like “Gates to Hell,” “Slowly We Rot,” and “Cause of Death” getting the biggest reactions from the crowd.

Obituary’s performance was flawless. The band, consisting of lead vocalist John Tardy, guitarists Trevor Peres and Kenny Andrews, bassist Terry Butler, and drummer Donald Tardy, played with passion and precision. John Tardy’s vocals were as brutal as ever, and the guitar solos were impressive.

The Encore

After playing “Slowly We Rot” in its entirety, Obituary came back for an encore. The band played some of their newer material, including “A Lesson in Vengeance” and “Sentence Day.” The crowd was pleased to hear some of their recent work, and the band’s performance was just as strong as their classic material.

The Verdict

Obituary’s Houston show was a night to remember. The band’s performance was fantastic, and the venue was perfect for their sound. The crowd was energetic and enthusiastic, making for a memorable metal experience. It’s clear that Obituary’s music has stood the test of time, and their legacy in the metal scene is secure.

Live music events in Houston Concert venues in Houston Obituary band tour dates Heavy metal concerts in the US Houston music scene