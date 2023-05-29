LIVE Stream: Obituary Performs at Mercury Ballroom in Kentucky, US

LIVE: Obituary Rocks the Mercury Ballroom in Kentucky

Heavy metal fans in Kentucky were in for a treat as the iconic death metal band, Obituary, took the stage at the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville on Friday night. The band, known for its brutal yet melodic sound, gave a performance that left the crowd screaming for more.

The Setlist

Obituary’s setlist was a mix of old and new songs, showcasing the band’s versatility and evolution over the years. They opened with “Brave,” a track from their latest album, followed by classics such as “Chopped in Half” and “Internal Bleeding.” The crowd went wild when the band played “Slowly We Rot,” the title track from their debut album.

The Performance

The band’s performance was nothing short of electrifying. John Tardy’s guttural vocals and the band’s crushing riffs and thunderous drums had the crowd headbanging and moshing throughout the night. Trevor Peres and Ken Andrews’ guitar solos were a highlight, as was Donald Tardy’s powerful drumming.

The band’s stage presence was also impressive. They were in constant motion, jumping and thrashing around, and engaging with the crowd. John Tardy frequently interacted with fans, encouraging them to sing along and get more involved in the show.

The Fans

The crowd at the Mercury Ballroom was a mix of die-hard Obituary fans and metalheads of all ages. Many fans were wearing Obituary t-shirts and headbanging in unison with the band. The mosh pit was intense, with fans slamming into each other and crowd surfing throughout the night.

The Venue

The Mercury Ballroom is a premier music venue in Louisville, known for its intimate setting and excellent acoustics. The ballroom’s stage is elevated, giving fans a clear view of the performers. The sound system was top-notch, with every note and drumbeat crystal clear.

The Verdict

Obituary’s performance at the Mercury Ballroom was a night to remember for metal fans in Kentucky. The band’s energy and stage presence were infectious, and their music was nothing short of brutal and beautiful. The crowd left the ballroom satisfied, but also wanting more.

If you’re a fan of heavy metal and haven’t seen Obituary live, make sure to catch them on their next tour. You won’t be disappointed.

