“live streaming IND vs AUS”: Top 5 Live Streaming Methods for Watching the IND vs AUS Match

WTC Final 2023: Check out the top 5 ways to watch the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia

India and Australia are set to clash in the World Test Championship Final, which is scheduled to begin on June 7 at The Oval. With the Indian team boasting of experienced players like Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane, and the Australian side led by Pat Cummins having a strong bowling attack comprising Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Cummins himself, the match promises to be an exciting one. Here are the top 5 ways to watch the WTC Final 2023.

Live Streaming

Indian fans can watch the World Test Championship Final live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The SkyGo App will provide the live streaming for fans in England and Ireland. In the United States, fans can watch the match on Hotstar, with ESPN+ being the secondary option. Australian fans can catch the WTC Final 2023 live streaming on Kayo Sports. Fans in Canada and Singapore can also watch the match on Hotstar.

Star Sports Network

The India vs Australia final will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Fans in Australia can watch the match live on TV on FOX Sports. SKY Sports Cricket will provide the live broadcast for fans in the UK.

ICC’s Facebook Page and Website

Live score updates will be given on the ICC’s Facebook page and website. Fans who cannot watch the match can keep themselves updated with the latest scores and happenings on these platforms.

Social Media

Fans can follow the official social media accounts of both teams to get the latest updates on the match. The players and teams share their preparations, thoughts, and emotions on social media platforms. Fans can also interact with each other and discuss the match on social media.

Radio Broadcast

Fans who cannot watch the match live on TV or online can listen to the radio broadcast. Many radio stations will provide live commentary of the match. Fans can tune in to their favorite radio station to listen to the live commentary and enjoy the match.

Conclusion

The World Test Championship Final between India and Australia promises to be a thrilling encounter. Cricket fans from around the world can watch the match live on TV, online, or through other means. The match is expected to draw a massive audience, and fans can look forward to an exciting match.

News Source : Inside Sport India

Source Link :Top 5 ways for LIVE Streaming IND vs AUS clash/