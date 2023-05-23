LIVE STREAMING: Obituary at Downstairs, White Oak Music Hall in Houston

Heading 1: Introduction

On a Friday evening, the Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall in Houston hosted a live streaming event of the Obituary concert. The concert was a much-awaited event for fans of the death metal band, who have been around since the 1980s.

Heading 2: The Venue

The Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall is a popular music venue in Houston that has hosted a wide range of concerts and events. The venue has a capacity of 400 people, and the stage is just a few feet away from the audience, making it an intimate experience.

Heading 3: The Band

Obituary is a death metal band from Florida that was formed in 1984. The band has released 10 studio albums and has toured extensively around the world. The band’s music is known for its heavy riffs, powerful vocals, and dark lyrics.

Heading 4: The Concert

The Obituary concert started with the band walking on stage to a thunderous applause from the audience. The band members, John Tardy (vocals), Trevor Peres (guitar), Kenny Andrews (guitar), Terry Butler (bass), and Donald Tardy (drums), were dressed in all black and looked ready to rock.

The band started with their classic song, “Internal Bleeding,” which set the tone for the rest of the concert. The band played a mix of their old and new songs, including “Slowly We Rot,” “Chopped in Half,” and “A Lesson in Vengeance.”

Heading 5: The Performance

The performance of Obituary was nothing short of spectacular. The band members were in top form, and their energy and enthusiasm were contagious. John Tardy’s vocals were powerful and guttural, and his stage presence was commanding.

The guitarists, Trevor Peres and Kenny Andrews, were outstanding, playing their riffs with precision and intensity. Terry Butler’s bass was thunderous, and Donald Tardy’s drumming was a sight to behold.

Heading 6: The Conclusion

The Obituary concert at Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall was a night to remember for fans of the band. The live streaming event allowed fans from around the world to experience the concert from the comfort of their homes.

The band’s performance was outstanding, and they proved that they are still one of the best death metal bands around. The venue was perfect for the concert, and the sound quality was excellent.

Overall, the Obituary concert was a great success, and it was a testament to the band’s talent and dedication to their craft. Fans of the band are eagerly waiting for their next tour, and they can’t wait to see them live once again.

