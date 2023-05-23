Live Streaming: Obituary Performance at White Oak Music Hall’s Downstairs in Houston, USA

LIVE: Obituary at Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, Houston, United States (US)

Introduction

On a recent night at the Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall in Houston, Texas, metalheads gathered to witness a legendary performance by Obituary, one of the pioneers of death metal. The band, formed in 1984 in Tampa, Florida, has been crushing skulls with their brutal sound for over three decades. With their latest album “Obituary” released in 2017, the band continues to prove why they are one of the most influential and respected bands in the genre.

The Performance

As soon as Obituary took the stage, the crowd erupted into a frenzy. The band kicked off their set with “Brave”, a track from their latest album, and it was evident that they were in top form. John Tardy’s signature guttural growls echoed throughout the venue, while Donald Tardy’s drumming provided the backbone for the band’s crushing sound. Trevor Peres and Kenny Andrews delivered blistering guitar riffs, and Terry Butler’s bass added a thick layer of heaviness to the mix.

The band played a mix of old and new songs, including classics like “Slowly We Rot”, “Chopped in Half”, and “Cause of Death”. The crowd was moshing and headbanging throughout the entire set, and the band’s energy was infectious. Obituary’s music is not for the faint of heart, but for those who appreciate the raw power of death metal, it was a cathartic experience.

The Legacy of Obituary

Obituary’s influence on the death metal genre cannot be overstated. Along with bands like Death, Morbid Angel, and Cannibal Corpse, they helped define the sound of extreme metal in the late 80s and early 90s. Their music is characterized by brutal riffs, growling vocals, and lyrics that often deal with death, violence, and horror. While the band has evolved over the years, their core sound has remained true to their roots.

In recent years, Obituary has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity, with younger metal fans discovering their music. Their latest album received critical acclaim, and they continue to tour extensively. While many bands from the early days of death metal have faded away, Obituary remains a force to be reckoned with.

Conclusion

Obituary’s performance at the Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall was a testament to the band’s legacy and their ongoing relevance in the metal scene. They proved that they are still capable of delivering a crushing live show, and their music continues to inspire new generations of metalheads. For those who were lucky enough to witness the show, it was a night to remember.

