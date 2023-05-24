“Live updates”: A Guide to Watching, Odds, Live Updates and More

“Live updates”: A Guide to Watching, Odds, Live Updates and More

Posted on May 24, 2023

The Ultimate Guide to Watching the 107th Indianapolis 500

The busiest weekend in motorsports is fast approaching, and racing fans are gearing up for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” – the 107th Indianapolis 500. This year’s event promises to be a thrilling one, with some last-minute shakeups in the lineup and a collision during practice that has changed the game yet again.

If you don’t want to miss out on any of the action, here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the official Indy 500 race and pit stop competition Brickyard this weekend.

When and Where to Watch

The Indy 500 will take place on May 28, 2023, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN. The official race will start at 12:45 PM Eastern Time, but coverage of the event will begin as early as 9:00 AM on Peacock.

To watch the race on TV, tune in to NBC or Universo. If you prefer to stream the event, you can do so on Peacock. With a $5 ad-supported subscription, you can enjoy live sports and events airing on NBC, including the Indy 500, WWE, Premier League, Sunday Night Football, and more. For $10 a month, you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription, which includes live access to your local NBC Channel and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.

Indy 500 TV Schedule

If you’re a die-hard racing fan, you’ll want to catch all the pre-race action leading up to the big event. Here’s a rundown of the Indy 500 TV schedule:

Monday, May 22: Practice 8 – 1:00-3:00 PM (Peacock)
Friday, May 26: Final practice – “Carb Day” – 11:00 AM-1:00 PM (Peacock)
Pit stop competition – 2:30-4:00 PM (Peacock)
Sunday, May 28:
Pre-race show – 9:00-11:00 AM (Peacock)
107th Indianapolis 500 – 11:00 AM-4:00 PM (NBC, Universo, Peacock)

Odds to Win

If you’re looking to place a bet on the race, here are the best odds to win:

Alex Palou +550
Pato O’Ward +650
Scott Dixon +850
Takuma Sato +1000

Starting Grid

The starting grid for the 107th Indianapolis 500 is as follows:

  1. Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
  2. Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
  3. Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
  4. Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet
  5. Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
  6. Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
  7. Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
  8. Takuma Sato (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
  9. Tony Kanaan (66), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
  10. Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
  11. Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet
  12. Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet
  13. Ed Carpenter (33), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
  14. Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet
  15. Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda
  16. Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
  17. Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet
  18. Ryan Hunter-Reay (23), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
  19. Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda
  20. Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda
  21. Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda
  22. Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda
  23. David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda
  24. Marco Andretti (98), Andretti Autosport Honda
  25. Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
  26. Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
  27. Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
  28. RC Enerson (50), Abel Motorsports Chevrolet
  29. Katherine Legge (44), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
  30. Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
  31. Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda
  32. Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
  33. Graham Rahal (24), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

Final Thoughts

The Indy 500 is one of the most exciting events in motorsports, and this year’s race promises to be no exception. With all the last-minute shakeups and surprises, it’s anyone’s guess who will come out on top. So, start your engines, buckle up, and get ready for a wild ride.

  1. Sports streaming services
  2. Betting odds and tips
  3. Real-time sports scores and updates
  4. Live sports events schedule
  5. Sports news and analysis

News Source : Danica Creahan
Source Link :How to watch, odds, live updates and more/

Post Views: 7

Leave a Reply