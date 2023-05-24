“Live updates”: A Guide to Watching, Odds, Live Updates and More

The Ultimate Guide to Watching the 107th Indianapolis 500

The busiest weekend in motorsports is fast approaching, and racing fans are gearing up for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” – the 107th Indianapolis 500. This year’s event promises to be a thrilling one, with some last-minute shakeups in the lineup and a collision during practice that has changed the game yet again.

If you don’t want to miss out on any of the action, here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the official Indy 500 race and pit stop competition Brickyard this weekend.

When and Where to Watch

The Indy 500 will take place on May 28, 2023, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN. The official race will start at 12:45 PM Eastern Time, but coverage of the event will begin as early as 9:00 AM on Peacock.

To watch the race on TV, tune in to NBC or Universo. If you prefer to stream the event, you can do so on Peacock. With a $5 ad-supported subscription, you can enjoy live sports and events airing on NBC, including the Indy 500, WWE, Premier League, Sunday Night Football, and more. For $10 a month, you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription, which includes live access to your local NBC Channel and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.

Indy 500 TV Schedule

If you’re a die-hard racing fan, you’ll want to catch all the pre-race action leading up to the big event. Here’s a rundown of the Indy 500 TV schedule:

Monday, May 22: Practice 8 – 1:00-3:00 PM (Peacock)

Friday, May 26: Final practice – “Carb Day” – 11:00 AM-1:00 PM (Peacock)

Pit stop competition – 2:30-4:00 PM (Peacock)

Sunday, May 28:

Pre-race show – 9:00-11:00 AM (Peacock)

107th Indianapolis 500 – 11:00 AM-4:00 PM (NBC, Universo, Peacock)

Odds to Win

If you’re looking to place a bet on the race, here are the best odds to win:

Alex Palou +550

Pato O’Ward +650

Scott Dixon +850

Takuma Sato +1000

Starting Grid

The starting grid for the 107th Indianapolis 500 is as follows:

Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Takuma Sato (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Tony Kanaan (66), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet Ed Carpenter (33), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet Ryan Hunter-Reay (23), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda Marco Andretti (98), Andretti Autosport Honda Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet RC Enerson (50), Abel Motorsports Chevrolet Katherine Legge (44), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Graham Rahal (24), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

Final Thoughts

The Indy 500 is one of the most exciting events in motorsports, and this year’s race promises to be no exception. With all the last-minute shakeups and surprises, it’s anyone’s guess who will come out on top. So, start your engines, buckle up, and get ready for a wild ride.

Danica Creahan

Source Link :How to watch, odds, live updates and more/