“Live updates”: Complete Schedule, TV Channels, Real-time Updates and Further Details

The 105th PGA Championship has officially teed off, and golf enthusiasts around the world are eagerly tuning in to catch the final round of this year’s tournament. With some of the biggest golf stars in the world taking to the green, including defending PGA champion Justin Thomas and recent 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm, the tournament promises to be an exciting showcase of skill and talent.

The 2023 PGA Championship is being held at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY, which has recently undergone a major makeover. While the course has hosted many major golf tournaments before, the changes to the layout mean that even seasoned golf fans may feel like they’re watching a brand-new course.

For those who want to tune in to watch Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland, Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau, and more take their final swings for the Wanamaker Trophy, there are plenty of options available. The tournament is being broadcast across a range of channels, including ESPN and CBS, and can also be streamed online through services like Hulu + Live TV and ESPN+.

If you have both CBS and ESPN as part of your cable package, then you’re all set to watch the PGA Championship without any additional subscriptions. However, if you don’t have access to these channels, there are a few other options available.

Hulu + Live TV is a great choice for those who want to catch all the action from the PGA Championship, as it includes both ESPN and CBS, along with a range of other live channels that are perfect for sports fans. The bundle also includes ESPN+, which means you can catch all the PGA Championship coverage with just one subscription.

For those who prefer to stream their content, ESPN+ is the perfect option. The service will be streaming the early morning coverage of the PGA Championship May 18–21, starting at 7 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends. An ESPN+ subscription also grants you access to exclusive content, including live events, fantasy sports tools, and premium ESPN+ articles.

Another option for streaming the tournament is Paramount+, which offers live coverage of the PGA Championship as part of its premium $10 tier. The ad-free subscription also includes access to Paramount’s library of hit shows, new and classic movies, and live sporting events. Paramount+ offers a one-week free trial, so new subscribers can sign up to watch the 2023 PGA Championship and check out the rest of the service’s library totally free for seven days.

For those who want to keep up with all the action from the PGA Championship, Yahoo Sports is providing live updates throughout the tournament. The website offers a detailed breakdown of PGA Championship tee times, along with news, analysis, and commentary from experts in the field.

The final day of the 2023 PGA Championship promises to be an exciting showcase of golfing talent, with coverage starting at 8 a.m. on ESPN+ and continuing throughout the day on ESPN and CBS. So whether you’re tuning in on your TV, computer, or mobile device, there are plenty of options available for catching all the action from this year’s tournament.

