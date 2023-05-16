“Liver King Net Worth”: Celebrity Net Worth of Liver King

Liver King, also known as Brian Johnson, is a social media personality and fitness guru with a net worth of $10 million. He gained popularity for promoting the consumption of raw meat, particularly liver, as part of his “ancestral” lifestyle. However, his controversial diet has been widely criticized by nutritionists for being potentially dangerous.

Early Life and Career

Brian Johnson was born on April 7, 1977, in Texas. He grew up with his mother in San Antonio after his father passed away when he was young. Johnson was frequently bullied for his diminutive size, which led him to start working out in middle school and become involved in sports such as football and martial arts. He later earned a degree in biochemistry.

Johnson adopted the moniker “Liver King” when he joined social media in 2021. He quickly gained a massive following on TikTok and YouTube for promoting his “ancestral” lifestyle, which emphasizes natural foods and physical activity. Johnson advocates for a return to ancestral practices and outlines his lifestyle in nine tenets: sleep, eat, move, shield, connect, cold, sun, fight, and bond.

Raw Meat Consumption and Fasting

Central to Johnson’s lifestyle is his apparent consumption of large quantities of raw meat, particularly raw liver. He claims that raw liver is good for the body due to its high amounts of vitamins A, B, and D, as well as iron. Johnson also advocates for the consumption of other raw and organ meats, including hearts, brains, kidneys, tongues, and testicles. Additionally, he is known for extended fasting.

Environmentalism

Johnson is also an advocate for environmental sustainability and calls for the use of regenerative agriculture practices. He supports small-scale farmers who use sustainable farming methods to create organic produce.

Controversies

Johnson’s diet of raw meat has been widely criticized by nutritionists for being potentially dangerous. In late 2022, it was revealed that he regularly takes testosterone and steroids to achieve his physique, despite having repeatedly denied the use of any anabolic steroids in his fitness regimen. Johnson defended himself by claiming there was a “time and place” for “pharmacological intervention.”

Other Ventures

Johnson and his wife Barbara established Ancestral Supplements, a company that offers grass-fed beef brain, bone and marrow, and beef tallow, among other nutritional supplements. He also runs a wellness center that provides customized coaching services to clients who want to improve their health using his unique methods.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Johnson met his wife Barbara, a dentist, in 2004, and they opened a dental practice together. They have two boys named Stryker and Rad, whom they have raised in the “ancestral” lifestyle. The family resides in an 8,300-square-foot Spanish revival-style mansion in Texas that is outfitted like a medieval fortress, including a living room that doubles as a boxing ring, axes and guns adorning the walls, and four massive Dobermans on patrol. The family sleeps on wooden slats as there are no mattresses in the home.

Conclusion

