Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson faces difficult season ahead, says Dean Jones

Jordan Henderson : Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson faces a difficult season, says transfer insider Dean Jones

According to transfer insider Dean Jones, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could face a challenging season ahead if he remains at the club. Although Henderson has played a crucial role in Jurgen Klopp’s team’s recent achievements, his performances have declined in the last few seasons. Liverpool’s midfield has been identified as an area that requires improvement, and the club was linked with a move for Jude Bellingham before withdrawing due to the high price tag. The Reds have been linked with other midfielders, including Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, who is expected to be their first signing. With the new additions, it is highly likely that Henderson’s role at the club will be reduced. Keeping this in mind, Dean Jones has suggested that the English star will need to be managed carefully. In an interview with GiveMeSport, Jones stated that Henderson would face a new stage in his career and that he and Klopp must have a clear understanding of how he fits into the squad and what his role will be.

Read Full story : Journalist claims Liverpool star will no longer be a regular starter at the club next season /

News Source : Mehdi Gokal

Liverpool team news Football transfer rumors Premier League squad updates Liverpool player rotation Jurgen Klopp’s team selection strategy