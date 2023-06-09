Liverpool and Khephren Thuram : Liverpool close in on Khephren Thuram as midfield addition, West Ham identify Rice replacement – Transfer Gossip

Liverpool are looking to make another midfield signing, with Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram reportedly agreeing to personal terms with the Reds. Talks are ongoing regarding a fee, with Nice seeking maximum value for the 22-year-old, who has attracted interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle. Liverpool have already added Alexis Mac Allister to their midfield, while they are also targeting Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone. Meanwhile, West Ham have identified Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha as their top target to replace Declan Rice, with Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips and Manchester United’s Scott McTominay also being considered. Finally, Besiktas have ruled out making another move for Everton’s Dele Alli, who had a disappointing loan spell with the Turkish club.

News Source : Rob McCarthy

