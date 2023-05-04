Liverpool penalty controversy : Midfielder Tom Cairney claims referee acknowledged Liverpool’s penalty against Fulham was incorrect.

Fulham Captain Claims Referee Admitted Error in Liverpool Match

Fulham captain Tom Cairney has claimed that referee Stuart Attwell admitted to making a mistake during their recent match against Liverpool at Anfield. The Cottagers put in a strong performance against the top-four chasing Reds but were ultimately undone by a controversial penalty decision in the 39th minute. Mohamed Salah converted the spot-kick to give Liverpool a 1-0 win, but replays suggest that Issa Diop did not make contact with Darwin Nunez in the build-up to the incident.

Cairney claims that Attwell conceded as much during the second half of the match, telling one of the Fulham players that the penalty decision was incorrect. The admission is likely to fuel further debate about the standard of officiating and the use of VAR in the Premier League this season.

The 2022-23 campaign has been marked by a number of controversial decisions, with the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) having to apologise for several instances of poor judgement. Fans and pundits have criticised the inconsistency of VAR in particular, with some calling for a review of the system’s use in the top-flight.

Liverpool’s win over Fulham has kept them in contention for a top-four finish, as they sit four points behind Manchester United in the last Champions League qualification spot. Fulham, meanwhile, remain in 10th place after a productive run of form on the back of their promotion to the Premier League last season.

The controversy surrounding the penalty decision at Anfield has overshadowed what was a strong performance from Fulham. Cairney and his teammates will hope to put the incident behind them and focus on their upcoming fixtures, as they look to continue their progress in the top-flight.

News Source : Chris Burton

Source Link :Referee admitted Liverpool shouldn’t have been awarded a penalty against Fulham, claims midfielder Tom Cairney/