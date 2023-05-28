Liverpool police probe response delay today : Police investigate response delay in identifying woman found dead in Liverpool apartment

Identification of Woman Found Dead in Liverpool Apartment as Police Investigate Delayed Response today 2023.

The police response to a domestic violence incident in Sydney is being investigated after it took more than 20 hours for officers to arrive at the scene. Tatiana Dokhotaru’s body was found at her Liverpool apartment on Saturday night, and her partner Danny Zayat was arrested at the scene. Dokhotaru had made a triple-0 call about 11.45 pm on Friday, saying she was being assaulted, but police arrived at the apartment complex at 3 am on Saturday and couldn’t find the source of the call. Both Dokhotaru’s death and the police response to her call are currently under investigation.

News Source : Dominique Tassell

