Ryan Gravenberch : Liverpool target Gravenberch nearing Bayern exit

Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch is reportedly on the verge of leaving the club with Liverpool showing interest, according to SoccerNews.nl. Liverpool is said to be looking to strengthen their midfield options this season after allowing some players, including Naby Keita and James Milner, to leave. While the club has some promising young players like Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic, they need more experienced options. Gravenberch has been identified as a potential target, given his lack of minutes with Bayern Munich, and he could be available for a transfer. The 21-year-old midfielder is highly rated and would be an exciting addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad. However, his future will depend on Thomas Tuchel’s plans for him. If Tuchel cannot offer him a clear plan and perspective, Gravenberch’s departure from Bayern Munich is almost inevitable.

News Source : The Boot Room

