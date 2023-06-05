Liverpool’s Bellingham alternative: Carragher suggests Liverpool’s Bellingham replacement who must play due to immense talent

The Perfect Alternative for Liverpool: Jamie Carragher Names Trent Alexander-Arnold as the Ideal Midfielder

Several months ago, Liverpool fans were hoping that this summer would bring the arrival of Jude Bellingham. However, it seems evident now that this is not the case. In light of this, Jamie Carragher has named the perfect alternative for the Reds- Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Talking with Redmen TV, the Bootle-born pundit spoke about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential in midfield: “I think his body language when he’s in midfield, compared to when he’s just been playing full-back, is completely different. It feels like I’m watching a faster, more energetic player. I see some of the passes he plays from midfield and no matter who we buy – even if we bought Jude Bellingham – how much more could he do than what he [Alexander-Arnold] does in midfield? I’m not sure, whoever you buy, whether you spend £100m on anyone, they can do much more than Trent. I think another season I’d be of the mind of saying ‘Let’s buy a right-back and put him in midfield,’ because this kid is too good to not be the centre of this team. It’s his team.”

These sentiments are not new to Klopp, who pushed Alexander-Arnold into an inverted full-back role for the final 10 games of the season. This move provided the Scouser a new lease of life, which may save Liverpool a lot of money in the long run. Having a player of such talent within the squad already means that the decision to buy several new midfield options for a similar price that Liverpool would have paid for Bellingham, may prove to be the best option.

It is clear that Alexander-Arnold has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the world. He has already proved his worth in the Premier League, contributing 13 assists and four goals in the 2019/20 season. He has also shown his versatility by playing in multiple positions, which is something Klopp values highly.

Furthermore, Alexander-Arnold has the ability to dictate the tempo of the game and create scoring opportunities with his exceptional passing range. He also possesses a remarkable work rate and is not afraid to track back and defend when needed. All of these attributes make him an ideal candidate for a midfield position.

With Liverpool’s midfield lacking depth, Alexander-Arnold can provide the creative spark that the team needs to dominate games. His presence in midfield would allow Liverpool to attack with more freedom and flair, while also providing defensive stability when needed.

It is also worth noting that Alexander-Arnold’s move to midfield would not necessarily mean the end of his career as a right-back. He can still play in that position when needed, providing Klopp with more options and flexibility.

In conclusion, Jamie Carragher’s suggestion of playing Alexander-Arnold in midfield should seriously be considered by Klopp. With his exceptional talent and versatility, he has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the world. Liverpool should prioritise strengthening other areas of the squad instead of spending a huge sum of money on midfield signings. With Alexander-Arnold leading the midfield charge, Liverpool can continue to dominate the Premier League and challenge for European glory.

