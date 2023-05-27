Livestream of Full Concert: Milwaukee Metalfest 2023 Obituary Performance

Obituary at Milwaukee Metalfest 2023 – LIVESTREAM || {FULL CONCERT}

Introduction

The Milwaukee Metalfest has always been a significant event in the metal community, and in 2023, the festival was headlined by the legendary death metal band, Obituary. The band took the stage with their classic lineup and delivered a memorable performance that was livestreamed to fans worldwide.

The Performance

Obituary started their set with “Redneck Stomp,” a track from their 1997 album, “Back from the Dead.” The crowd was immediately electrified as the band played with an intensity that only comes from decades of experience. The band’s signature sound, with John Tardy’s guttural growls and Trevor Peres’ crushing riffs, was on full display.

The band continued to play a mix of old and new songs, including “Slowly We Rot,” “Cause of Death,” “Ten Thousand Ways to Die,” and “Brave.” Each song was executed with precision and power, showcasing why Obituary is considered one of the most influential death metal bands of all time.

One of the highlights of the show was when the band played “Chopped in Half,” a track from their 1990 album, “Cause of Death.” The crowd went wild as John Tardy’s vocals soared over the relentless guitar riffs.

The band closed their set with “Internal Bleeding,” another track from “Cause of Death,” leaving the crowd screaming for more.

Legacy of Obituary

Obituary has been a fixture in the death metal scene since their debut album, “Slowly We Rot,” in 1989. The band’s unique sound, with its combination of death metal and groove, has influenced countless bands in the genre. Obituary’s impact on the metal community cannot be overstated, and their legacy will continue to inspire future generations of metalheads.

Conclusion

The livestream of Obituary’s performance at Milwaukee Metalfest 2023 was a testament to the band’s enduring popularity and influence. The band’s classic lineup delivered a performance that was both powerful and precise, showcasing why they are considered one of the most significant bands in the death metal genre. Obituary’s legacy will continue to inspire metalheads for years to come.

