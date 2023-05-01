Lizzo, Anna Wintour, pre-Met Gala dinner, lack of food, stingy liquor : Lizzo attends Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner following criticism of insufficient food and inadequate drinks.

Lizzo made headlines last year when she made her Met Gala debut at the prestigious fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. However, she didn’t hold back in her criticism of the event, expressing her disappointment with the lack of food, long lines, and “stingy liquor” in an Instagram Live. Despite her grievances, Lizzo looked ready to face the music as she arrived at Met Gala host Anna Wintour’s pre-event dinner at her private residence in New York on Sunday night.

The musician turned heads in a semi-sheer purple midi-dress with a soaring thigh-high slit, paired with matching purple-tinted glasses, oversized hoop earrings, and towering silver strappy sandals. She flashed a huge grin as she headed inside the dinner party, which was also attended by A-listers such as Kim Kardashian, Penelope Cruz, and Sienna Miller.

Lizzo’s appearance at the pre-event dinner comes after she listed various complaints about the annual fundraiser during her Instagram Live over the weekend. She spoke about the lack of seating, the amount of alcohol on offer, and the long lines. Despite these grievances, Lizzo had a wonderful time at the event last year and compared it to prom for celebrities, saying that the Met Gala and the Grammys are like her proms.

Last year, Lizzo wowed the red carpet with an incredible flute solo, wearing a black Thom Browne corset gown featuring garter belt cut-outs beneath a golden embellished coat selected by stylist Jason Rembert. However, she revealed that she got nervous and only played the flute once because the photographers were heckling her. Despite this, Lizzo posed for photos and had a great time at the event.

This year’s Met Gala theme pays tribute to the legendary German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 after helming the French fashion house Chanel since 1983. Lizzo’s pre-event dinner appearance shows that she’s ready to embrace the fashion and glamour of the event, despite her criticisms from last year. As always, Lizzo is sure to turn heads and make a statement with her fashion choices.

