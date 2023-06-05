Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch pronunciation.: Ways to pronounce Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch

How to Say Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch

Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch is a Welsh village with the longest place name in Europe and one of the longest in the world. It is located on the island of Anglesey in North Wales and is a popular tourist destination. However, many people struggle to pronounce its name correctly. In this article, we will provide you with a guide on how to say Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch.

Breakdown of the Name

Before we begin, let’s break down the name into its constituent parts. The name is made up of 58 letters and is pronounced:

Llan – fair – pwll

gwyn – gyll

go – ger – ych

wyrn – drob – wll

llan – tysilio

go – go

goch

The name translates to “St Mary’s Church in the hollow of the white hazel near to the rapid whirlpool of Llantysilio of the red cave”. Now let’s move on to pronunciation.

Pronunciation Guide

To help you say Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch correctly, we have broken down the pronunciation of each part of the name:

Llan (thlan) – This is pronounced with a ‘th’ sound at the beginning, followed by ‘lan’ which rhymes with ‘man’.

Fair (vire) – This is pronounced like the word ‘vire’.

Pwll (pul) – This is pronounced like the word ‘pull’.

Gwyn (gwin) – This is pronounced like the word ‘win’.

Gyll (guthl) – This is pronounced with a ‘th’ sound at the beginning, followed by ‘ll’ which is pronounced like a Welsh ‘L’.

Go (go) – This is pronounced like the word ‘go’.

Ger (ger) – This is pronounced like the word ‘gear’.

Ych (eech) – This is pronounced like the word ‘each’.

Wyrn (wurn) – This is pronounced like the word ‘wurn’.

Drob (drob) – This is pronounced like the word ‘drop’.

Wll (ul) – This is pronounced like the word ‘ull’.

Llan (thlan) – This is pronounced with a ‘th’ sound at the beginning, followed by ‘lan’ which rhymes with ‘man’.

Tysilio (tis – il – yo) – This is pronounced with a ’tis’ sound at the beginning, followed by ‘il’ which rhymes with ‘hill’, and ‘yo’ which rhymes with ‘go’.

Go (go) – This is pronounced like the word ‘go’.

Go (go) – This is pronounced like the word ‘go’.

Goch (goch) – This is pronounced like the word ‘goch’.

Practice Makes Perfect

Now that you know how to pronounce each part of the name, it’s time to put them all together. Here’s the full pronunciation:

Thlan-vire-pul-gwin-guthl-go-gear-eech-wurn-drob-ull-thlan-tis-il-yo-go-go-goch

It may seem daunting at first, but with practice, you’ll be able to say it with ease. You can also listen to recordings of native Welsh speakers saying the name to help you perfect your pronunciation.

Conclusion

Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch is a beautiful Welsh village with a long and complicated name. However, with the help of this guide, you should now be able to say it correctly. Remember, practice makes perfect, and don’t be afraid to ask for help from native Welsh speakers if you’re struggling. Happy pronouncing!

