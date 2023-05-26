lle Firefighters Association, Retires After 40 Years of Service “Longtime Lewisville Firefighter and Charter Member of Firefighters Association, John Ashman, Retires After 40 Years of Dedicated Service”

John Ashman: A 40-Year Veteran of the Lewisville Fire Department

Introduction

John Ashman is a well-known name in the Lewisville community. He has been serving as a firefighter in the Lewisville Fire Department for over 40 years and is a charter member of the department. Ashman’s dedication and commitment to the department have made him an inspiration for many young firefighters.

Early Life and Career

Ashman was born and raised in Lewisville, where he attended Lewisville High School. After completing his education, he started working for the Lewisville Fire Department in 1980. Initially, Ashman worked as a firefighter and then later promoted to the rank of captain.

Contributions to the Lewisville Fire Department

During his 40-year career in the Lewisville Fire Department, Ashman has made significant contributions to the department. He has been a part of numerous fire and rescue operations in the city, including some of the most severe emergencies. Ashman has also trained several new firefighters in the department and has been a mentor for many young firefighters.

Ashman has been instrumental in the development of the department’s infrastructure and has been a part of several initiatives aimed at improving the department’s efficiency and effectiveness. He has also been involved in various community outreach programs, aimed at educating the public about fire safety.

Recognition and Awards

Ashman’s contributions to the Lewisville Fire Department have not gone unnoticed. He has been recognized and awarded several times for his outstanding service. In 2010, he was awarded the Firefighter of the Year award by the Lewisville Fire Department. He has also been awarded the Medal of Valor for his bravery and courage during a rescue operation.

Retirement

After serving the Lewisville Fire Department for over 40 years, Ashman retired in 2020. He was given a grand retirement ceremony, where he was honored for his contributions to the department. Ashman’s retirement was a bittersweet moment for the department as he was a respected member of the department and a mentor for many young firefighters.

Conclusion

John Ashman’s dedication and commitment to the Lewisville Fire Department have made him an inspiration for many young firefighters. His contributions to the department over the last 40 years have been significant, and he will always be remembered as a respected member of the department. Ashman’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of firefighters in the Lewisville community.

