Lloyd Belt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lloyd Belt has Died.

Lloyd Belt Automotive 1d · We are celebrating the life and legacy of a great man today. Lloyd Belt loved his family, his employees, and his community. He was generous beyond measure and this is a tremendous loss for all of us. We want to honor the memory of Lloyd and appreciate everything he gave us. Lloyd’s family would like to thank each and everyone of you who have reached out and sent your condolences. As you can understand, they are doing their best to work through this and quietly doing it together. Lloyd Belt Automotive is open and continuing business as Lloyd would want us to. He worked hard every day and we want to keep his spirit alive by continuing to follow through on the promises he made, as he is and always will be the foundation of this company.

