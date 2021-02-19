Lloyd Belt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Lloyd Belt of Lloyd Belt Automotive has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021
Lloyd Belt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
Lloyd Belt Automotive 2h · We are celebrating the life and legacy of a great man today. Lloyd Belt loved his family, his employees, and his community. He was generous beyond measure and this is a tremendous loss for all of us. We want to honor the memory of Lloyd and appreciate everything he gave us. Lloyd’s family would like to thank each and everyone of you who have reached out and sent your condolences. As you can understand, they are doing their best to work through this and quietly doing it together. Lloyd Belt Automotive is open and continuing business as Lloyd would want us to. He worked hard every day and we want to keep his spirit alive by continuing to follow through on the promises he made, as he is and always will be the foundation of this company.
Source: (1) Lloyd Belt Automotive – Posts | Facebook
Linda Simmons-Thomas
He will be missed in our community. Such a kind and generous man… RIP Lloyd. Thoughts and Prayers are w your family at this difficult time.
Mary Hysell Watsabaugh
My deepest condolences to the Lloyd Belt Automotive family. My husband and I bought our 1st brand new car from my cousin Lloyd. You are fortunate to have had such a great man as your boss and friend. Make him proud and have a record breaking month in his honor! RIP cousin
Sami Leigh
Lloyd was always so good to my girls and I. Prayers of comfort and understanding to his family ♥️
Nicole Kempker-White
Thoughts and prayers for his family. He was a one of kind and will be missed. 🙏🏼
Cindy Hyde
❤️he was a great man and will definitely be missed . Sending prayers up
Nelma Hysell
Lloyd thought a lot of his employee’s and always talk about how good you all were–he was proud of all of you. You lost a great boss and friend. We lost a great nephew and cousin. Our deepest sympathy to all of you.
Nancy Hysell Ondrashek
Lloyd always talked very highly about his employees. My condolences to the Lloyd Belt Automotive family. I agree with my Sister, Mary… Have a record breaking month…Make him proud as, I know you will. You all lost a great boss, the Hysell family lost a great family member. RIP Cousin ❤
Nancy Pearson Wingrath
My condolences to all of the Belt family. Lloyd was always very good to me and made me feel special. I’ll never forget how kind and understanding he was. RIP Lloyd.
