Lloyd Calcutt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Lloyd Calcutt has Died .
Lloyd Calcutt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Witney Swifts CC would like to send our deepest condolences to @lloydcalcutt’s family and friends. We will all treasure his infectious personality & big heart
Please see the link if you’d like to donatehttps://t.co/YWFSv3zcbX
Lloyd will be forever in our thoughts pic.twitter.com/ciX5KWhhjk
— Witney Swifts CC (@WitneySwiftsCC) January 13, 2021
