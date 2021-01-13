Lloyd Calcutt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Lloyd Calcutt has Died .

January 13, 2021
Lloyd Calcutt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Lloyd Calcutt has Died .

Lloyd Calcutt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Witney Swifts CC @WitneySwiftsCC Witney Swifts CC would like to send our deepest condolences to @lloydcalcutt ’s family and friends. We will all treasure his infectious personality & big heart Please see the link if you’d like to donate https://gofund.me/982d0cf8 Lloyd will be forever in our thoughts

