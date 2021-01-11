Lloyd Cowan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Inspirational coach Lloyd Cowan has Died .

By | January 11, 2021
0 Comment

Lloyd Cowan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Inspirational coach Lloyd Cowan has Died .

inspirational coach Lloyd Cowan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Shaun Pickering @ShaunDPickering So sorry to hear of the passing of inspirational coach Lloyd Cowan, a friend for over 40 years as part of the Haringey/New River Family as junior athletes. I was pleased to be able to award him with the BAWA Ron Pickering Trophy for Services to Athletics in 2013. RIP Lloyd.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.