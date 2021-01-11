Lloyd Cowan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Inspirational coach Lloyd Cowan has Died .
inspirational coach Lloyd Cowan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
So sorry to hear of the passing of inspirational coach Lloyd Cowan, a friend for over 40 years as part of the Haringey/New River Family as junior athletes.
I was pleased to be able to award him with the BAWA Ron Pickering Trophy for Services to Athletics in 2013.
RIP Lloyd. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qXvB4GDuKF
— Shaun Pickering (@ShaunDPickering) January 11, 2021
