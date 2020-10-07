Lloyd George Death – Dead : Lloyd George Obituary :Federal Judgehas passed away at the age of 90.

Federal Judge Lloyd George has passed away at the age of 90, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“Mitch Fox on Twitter: “Just found out that Federal Judge Lloyd George has passed away at the age of 90. He was one of the most gracious public servants I have ever met. ”

Tributes

———————— –

Just found out that Federal Judge Lloyd George has passed away at the age of 90. He was one of the most gracious public servants I have ever met. pic.twitter.com/57tFUtqhzX — Mitch Fox (@Mitch_Fox) October 7, 2020