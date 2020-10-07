Lloyd George Death – Dead : Lloyd George Obituary :Federal Judgehas passed away at the age of 90.
Federal Judge Lloyd George has passed away at the age of 90, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.
“Mitch Fox on Twitter: “Just found out that Federal Judge Lloyd George has passed away at the age of 90. He was one of the most gracious public servants I have ever met. ”
Tributes
———————— –
Just found out that Federal Judge Lloyd George has passed away at the age of 90. He was one of the most gracious public servants I have ever met. pic.twitter.com/57tFUtqhzX
— Mitch Fox (@Mitch_Fox) October 7, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.