Lloyd Rettig Death -Dead – Obituary : Lloyd Rettig at 97 years old passed away today.
Lloyd Rettig has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.
The wrestling family is sending thoughts and prayers to the Shiarla family as they lost a member of their family today! Lloyd Rettig at 97 years old passed away today! Lloyd was a veteran and served our country! Prayers to all!
— Wadsworth Wrestling (@wadsworthwrestl) December 11, 2020
