Loc Van Le Death -Dead – Obituary : Loc Van Le, a Vietnamese immigrant who purchased a single breakfast cafe in Oklahoma City in 1980 and turned it into the multi-state franchise Jimmy’s Egg has Died .

Hailey Branson-Potts @haileybranson Loc Van Le, a Vietnamese immigrant who purchased a single breakfast cafe in Oklahoma City in 1980 and turned it into the multi-state franchise Jimmy’s Egg, has died of COVID at 75. His wife is on a ventilator. An incredible life story. https://oklahoman.com/article/5678243/covid-19-claims-life-of-jimmys-egg-pioneer-loc-le-wife-remains-hospitalized… by @TheFoodDood

