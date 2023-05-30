“Local man Boetie Kammies found dead in Jeffreys Bay bushes – no foul play suspected”

This image is for illustration purposes only.

The body of Boetie Kammies (33), a local man, was discovered in the bushes in Jeffreys Bay on May 29.

According to Colonel Priscilla Naidu, a police spokesperson, on May 29, the police in Jeffreys Bay responded to a complaint about a body found in the bushes on Heide Street.

Kammies, who was from Jacob Zuma in Jeffreys Bay, was the deceased, according to her.

“It is alleged that the deceased was suffering from an illness, and no foul play is suspected,” said Naidu.

ISSUED BY SAPS