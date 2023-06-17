Local News: Lancaster City Shooting Results in 1 Fatality and 2 Injuries today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Early Saturday morning, a shooting occurred in Lancaster city that resulted in one fatality and two individuals being wounded. The Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to a report of a shooting at the 600 block of North Plum Street at around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 27-year-old woman who had died from an apparent gunshot wound. Two other adult victims were found at a nearby hospital, each with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The Lancaster County Coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, was called to the scene, but the name of the deceased woman has not yet been released. Fortunately, there is no immediate threat to the public. The Lancaster police are currently investigating and urge anyone with information to contact them at 717-735-3300. This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

