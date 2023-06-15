Local News: Shooting Claims the Life of Brunswick High Football Player today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Tuesday night in Brunswick, a tragic incident occurred when Mykal Ellis, a 16-year-old football player at Brunswick High School, was fatally shot. The police responded to a call about gunshots in the area and found Mykal unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Despite attempts to save him, he died at the scene. The police are investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to come forward. The authorities believe Mykal was not the intended target of the shooting and that he was a good kid with aspirations to go to school and play football. The shooting occurred in the same block where two people were wounded in a drive-by incident on June 7. Investigators believe the two incidents may be related but do not think the same suspects were involved. Brunswick High School football coach Garrett Grady and others have expressed their condolences and prayers for Mykal’s family. The community is outraged by the recent spate of violence and plans to take action against those who seek to harm others. Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon plans to speak with all local law enforcement agencies about how to address the recent spike in shootings and violent crimes.

News Source : The Brunswick News

Source Link :Brunswick High football player killed in shooting | Local News/