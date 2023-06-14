Local News: Vigo County Deputy-Involved Shooting Results in One Fatality today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

One person was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in southern Vigo County, which is currently under investigation by the Indiana State Police. The incident took place in the 7400 block of South Carlisle Street near Curry Drive at 4:39 p.m. after the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the residence where a male subject was having suicidal thoughts. An off-duty deputy and an on-duty deputy arrived at the location, and the suspect displayed a rifle towards the off-duty deputy, who fired one round, ultimately killing the suspect. The investigation is ongoing, and the scene is being processed by state police. The off-duty deputy has been placed on administrative duty, and the incident was recorded on a Vigo County Sheriff’s office body camera.

News Source : Terre Haute Tribune-Star

Source Link: One dead in deputy-involved shooting in Vigo County | Local News