Local News: Woman found dead after early morning shooting in Lancaster city identified by Coroner today.

The identity of the deceased 27-year-old woman from the shooting incident in Lancaster city on Saturday morning has been released by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The victim was identified as Amdrella Cartel, a resident of Lancaster. The coroner’s office arrived at the scene at 5:45 a.m. and declared her dead. The cause and manner of Cartel’s death are still under investigation. Lancaster City Bureau of Police received a report of a shooting in the 600 block of North Plum Street at around 3 a.m. Cartel was found dead with a gunshot wound, while two other adults were found with non-fatal gunshot-related injuries at a local hospital. Lancaster police have issued an arrest warrant for Timothy Allen, a 20-year-old resident of Lancaster, on criminal homicide charges and other charges related to the shooting. Anyone with information on the incident or Allen’s whereabouts is urged to contact Lancaster police at 717-735-3300.

News Source : LancasterOnline

Source Link :Coroner IDs woman found dead after early morning Lancaster city shooting | Local News/