Local resident Subhash killed in car accident in Bharmour, Chamba district

Subhash, victim : Local resident Subhash killed in car accident in Chamba district

In Bharmour area of Chamba district, a local resident named Subhash lost control of his car and it fell into a rivulet, resulting in his death. He was the only person in the car at the time of the accident. Local officials arrived at the scene to oversee the situation.

News Source : The Tribune India

