Local RJD leader Saket Singh shot dead in Bihar village

Saket Singh alias Guddu : Local RJD leader Saket Singh shot dead in Pasraha village

Following the killing of a 45-year-old local Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader on Saturday evening, heavy police forces have been deployed at Pasraha village. The victim, Saket Singh alias Guddu, was monitoring the progress of a temple construction work in his village when he was shot dead by six criminals on three bikes who asked for his name and fired multiple rounds at him. An eyewitness reported that a labourer, Balmukund Singh, was also injured in the shootout and is being treated at Khagaria hospital. Police have started investigating the incident, and forces from five stations are camping at the village. Saket Singh had recently been released on bail after his mother won the mukhiya election, and he became the representative of mukhiya. This is not the first attack on an RJD leader, as criminals had attacked Saket Singh previously but he escaped unhurt. Just two days ago, a mukhiya was shot dead in Bihar’s Madhepura district after refusing to pay extortion money to criminals.

News Source : Aditya Nath Jha

