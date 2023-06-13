Lockdown at Etobicoke School Lifted Following Reports of Knife-Wielding Individual today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Toronto police reported that Kipling Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke was briefly placed in lockdown on Tuesday due to reports of a person with a knife. The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. and police quickly responded to the scene. The lockdown was lifted just under an hour later, with no victims reported and the suspect still at large. Although anyone can read Conversations, only registered Torstar account holders may contribute and are subject to the Code of Conduct. Metroland does not endorse these opinions.

News Source : thespec.com

Source Link :Etobicoke school lockdown lifted after reports of person with knife/